In a massive revelation on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh made it clear that Rahul Gandhi won't contest the election for the Congress president's post. This comes even as Congress state units in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Haryana and J&K have passed resolutions backing the Wayanad MP for the party's top post. Speculation is rife that Gandhi family loyalist and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and G23 leader Shashi Tharoor might fight the election.

Addressing a presser in Kerala, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh remarked, "Anybody is welcome and free to contest the election. Any Congressman or Congresswoman who gets the 10 PCC delegates can file the nomination. Nobody requires the permission of the Congress president. Nobody requires the permission of Rahul Gandhi to file nomination papers. Election, if required, will be held on the 17th. It is a fair and transparent election. There is an independent election authority that is monitoring this election. The Congress party is the only political party in India to have elections for the post of president."

He affirmed, "If he"(Rahul Gandhi) goes on the 23rd morning, it will be to see his mother. It will not be to file his nomination papers. He will come back on the 23rd night. Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on the 24th morning. Nomination cannot be filed via Zoom. Nomination has to be filed in Delhi face to face. There is no plan for Mr. Gandhi to go to Delhi between 24th and 1st."

Congress president's election

While Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of affairs of Congress for 19 years which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi replaced her in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, he announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019.

Despite the letter penned by the G23 leaders and a series of election defeats in 2020 and 2021, the election for the Congress president's post was delayed. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, party general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more.