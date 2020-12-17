Rahul Gandhi Writes To LS Speaker; Claims Wasn't Allowed To 'speak Freely' In Defence Meet

A day after walking out of the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that he was not allowed to speak freely. As per reports, Congress leaders had expressed displeasure over the discussions on the uniforms of the armed forces, labelling it as a waste of time instead of deliberating over more important issues like the Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In his letter to Om Birla on Thursday, Gandhi has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to ensure that right of elected MPs to speak freely in parliamentary panel meetings is protected.

Moreover, the former Congress chief has also said that the Speaker, being the custodian of Parliament, should ensure that the discussions and presentations in the panel on defence are in consonance with its role and objectives.

'Right of a member'

"It is the right of a member to point out digressions from the agenda and the purpose of the Standing Committee. The Committee is free to disagree with what I say, but the fact that the Chairman does not even permit a member to speak is a sad comment on how the government handles military affairs. Sir, as Speaker of the Lok Sabha and custodian of the House, I urge you to intervene and ensure that the discussion and presentations held in the defence committee are in consonance with the role and objective of the institution and that the right of elected MP's to speak freely is protected," the Congress leader wrote," Rahul Gandhi wrote in his letter, as per PTI.

READ | Rahul Gandhi & Congress Netas Walk Out Of Defence Panel Meet After Stormy Row; CDS Present

The Congress MP from Wayanad also expressed surprise over the agenda of discussion - military uniforms - in view of the current military situation. He expressed his dismay over the contents of the meeting and the manner in which it was conducted and said it is meant to provide legislative oversight on the policies and decisions of the defence ministry, it being the premier interface between the defence forces and elected representatives.

READ | On Vijay Diwas, Rahul Gandhi Levels Political Jibe; Says 'enemies Feared PMs' mettle Then'

'This is an insult to constitutional organizations'

In response to the walkout staged by Rahul Gandhi and two other Congress MPs, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the Opposition party leaders stating that the former Congress chief had attended 2 meetings out of the 14 meetings in the past one-and-a-half years.

READ | 3 TMC Netas Quit From State Bodies After Suvendu Adhikari's Exit; BJP Throws 'nephew' Jibe

"Rahul Gandhi said instead of important issues, why are smaller issues being discussed. Maybe he does not know that there are meetings to set the agenda for the year. He was not present at that time. In the past one and a half years, 14 meetings took place out of which he was present only in 2 of them. When there is a perfect time to speak, at that time he won't speak. His colleagues too will follow him and then blame the government and the BJP that they are not discussing important issues," Javadekar said.

Prakash Javadekar further said that the Rahul Gandhi will remain absent, won't say in advance about his agenda, then will attend a specific meeting and complain that important issues are not being discussed. "This is an insult to constitutional organizations. Rahul Gandhi should learn to respect such organizations or else his role in a democracy will become negligible," he said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Attended 2 Of 14 Meetings; Insulted Defence Panel With Walkout: Javadekar