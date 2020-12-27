Rahul Gandhi's 2015 Contract Farming Pitch Slammed; Punjab CM-Ambani 2017 Meet Visuals Out

Amid the massive outreach programme by BJP on the farm laws, the saffron party's chief JP Nadda has shared a video in which ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told the Lok Sabha in 2015 that the farmers should be allowed to sell their produce directly to the companies. This is in contradiction to his current stand on the new farm laws where he has been sternly slamming the Centre and has gone on to the extent of stating that there is "no democracy" in India because Centre is not listening to the farmers.

Sharing the video, Nadda says, "What is this magic happening, Rahul ji? Earlier, what you were advocating, now you are opposing it. You have nothing to do with things that are in interest of the country or farmer. You just know to do politics. But it is your misfortune that now your hypocrisy will not work. The people and farmers of the country have come to know about your dual character."

ये क्या जादू हो रहा है राहुल जी?



पहले आप जिस चीज़ की वकालत कर रहे थे, अब उसका ही विरोध कर रहे है।



देश हित, किसान हित से आपका कुछ

लेना-देना नही है।आपको सिर्फ़ राजनीति करनी है।लेकिन आपका दुर्भाग्य है कि अब आपका पाखंड नही चलेगा। देश की जनता और किसान आपका दोहरा चरित्र जान चुके है। pic.twitter.com/Uu2mDfBuIT — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 27, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's 2015 video

In the 2015 video, Rahul Gandhi in a speech in Lok Sabha said, "A few years ago when I was in Uttar Pradesh, a farmer came to me and asked to explain something...he said that the farmers sell potato for Rs 2 per kilogram but when their children buy a packet of chips, that costs Rs 10 consisting of one potato. The farmer asked me to explain what kind of magic is it?"



"I asked the farmer as to what do they think is the reason behind it. To this he said, if the farmers were able to sell their produce directly to the factories, which are far away from them, then the middlemen will not be benefitted and the farmers will get the entire amount," he added. The Congress leader further asserted that this is the "thinking" behind the food park. "This is a fight of the farmers and labourers from a few districts of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh," he added.



This comes after Rahul Gandhi along with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the President on the laws being "anti-farmer". Farmer groups have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Old video of Amarinder Singh goes viral

Moreover, an old video of an interaction of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Mukesh Ambani has gone viral at a time when Congress has accused the BJP of working in tandem with the corporates. The video is from 2017 when Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai to discuss various investment and industrial development opportunities in Punjab. This also comes a day after Punjab CM appealed to farmers to not disconnect power supply to Jio mobile towers in order to avoid inconvenience for the general public.

BJP's BL Santhosh has also shared a document by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in which he has backed the farm laws. The document is a report of a task force formed by Captain and dates back to September 2020. Santhosh who is the National General Secretary of the BJP has termed it as another 'U-turn' by Congress, adding that the Punjab CM is in competition with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for all 'wrong reasons'.

In the document, under the section "Marketing reforms", it is said, "Opening up agricultural marketing beyond APMCs to increase the scope of selling farmers' produce. Doubling of areas under high-value fruit orchards and vegetables." The BJP states that the document has all the points that are present in the new farm laws.

Next round of talks on Dec 29?

Amid the ongoing impasse between the Centre and farmers, 40 protesting unions wrote to the Union Government seeking to hold the next round of talks on December 29 at 11 am. Writing to the Centre, the farmers have asked the govt to stop 'misrepresenting the farmer's demands' using the state machinery. Farmers have also set the agenda for the next meeting - repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 31st consecutive day, demanding a total repeal.

PM Modi's outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Stressing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties. Additionally, the PM lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in cases involving violence.

