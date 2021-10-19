Even as speculation is rife about a change of guard in Chhattisgarh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's strategic advisor Sachin Rao landed in the state. Rao was received by CM Bhupesh Baghel on his arrival at the Raipur airport and was seen leaving in a car with him, Ministers Mohammad Akbar and Ravindra Choubey. As per sources, he will try to placate Baghel and convince him not to create a situation of rebellion in Congress.

The infighting in the Congress' state unit has been attributed to Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula. On Monday night, nearly a dozen MLAs gathered at Baghel's residence in a show of strength. Earlier, sources in Deo's camp claimed that Baghel will resign as the CM and will be replaced by the Chhattisgarh Health Minister. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has asked the CM to step down by October-end itself.

Congress infighting in Chhattisgarh

In the last 5 years of the Raman Singh-led government, Bhupesh Baghel functioned as the Congress state president while Deo was the Leader of Opposition. Thereafter, Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough ask in selecting the Chief Minister as 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM and Deo would take over two and a half years later.

The dissent in the Deo camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In late August, the CM invited the Congress' top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. On September 24, Deo publicly acknowledged the existence of a rotational CM formula and refused to rule out a change in guard.

On October 2, Baghel was appointed as the AICC senior observer for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh leading to speculation that the Congress top brass still has faith in his leadership. This perception was strengthened by the fact that he was a part of the 5-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi who visited members of the farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur violence. Moreover, he also addressed Congress' mega 'Kisan Nyay' rally which witnessed the participation of Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid and Ajay Kumar Lallu.