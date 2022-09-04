Rahul Gandhi's 'atta 22 Per Litre’ Stat Evokes Strong BJP Response; Brutally Mocked

In the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramleela Maidan, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the growing inflation in the country on Sunday. Addressing the people, the Gandhi scion listed the selling prices of the commodities. In his list of commodities the 2022 prices of which he contrasted with that in 2014, were LPG, petrol, diesel, and mustard oil.

However, the MP ended up making a gaffe when it came to the price of flour. The Parliamentarian highlighted how flour was '22 Rs Litre in 2014, and today- 40 Rs litre'.

“I have statistics to show the price rise. LPG was 410 Rs in 2014, now 1050 Rs, Petrol 70 Rs in 2014, now 100 Rs litre, Diesel 55 Rs in 2014, now 90 Rs litre, Mustard oil 90 Rs in 2014, now 200 Rs litre, wheat flour 22 Rs Litre in 2014, today- 40 Rs litre,” he said.

'Rahul Ji does not know whether the flour is liquid or solid': BJP

This goof-up did not go unnoticed, and BJP pointed it out in a press briefing later in the day that Rahul Gandhi who 'does not know whether the flour is solid or liquid' is giving a lecture on inflation. "He does not know whether potatoes are grown below the ground or above the ground. Flour is solid or liquid, but has to speak on every topic," said BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra.