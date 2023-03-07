Rahul Gandhi's Baseless Claims A Cover For His Own Tardy Performance As MP: Kanchan Gupta

Journalist and political analyst Kanchan Gupta took on Rahul Gandhi over his democracy gagged charge on foreign soil, by saying that the Congress leader’s baseless claim that opposition has been silenced in India's Parliament is to cover his own tardy performance as a Member of Parliament (MP) and exceptionally low participation in proceedings.

Gupta, also the Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, shared Rahul Gandhi's attendance percentage in Parliament on his Twitter account and said, "His attendance is way lower than Kerala average and the national average."

Rahul's average at 52 per cent very low compared to national average

He shared an image showing parliamentary performance of Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, and compared it with the national average and also of Kerala MPs. According to Gupta, while the national average stands at 79 per cent, the performance of MPs from Kerala was even higher at 84 per cent. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's average is only 52 per cent.

Talking exclusively to Republic, Kanchan Gupta said, "It’s very stressful to witness that a leader, who claims to be a senior leader of Congress makes such a statement on foreign soil. If you will look at the data which I have put on social media, Rahul Gandhi's presence in Parliament between 2019-2023 and in the previous five years is low and his participation in parliamentary proceedings is abysmal."

Rahul Gandhi’s baseless claim that Opposition is silenced in India’s Parliament is to cover his own tardy performance as MP and exceptionally low participation in proceedings.

His attendance is way lower than Kerala average; way way lower than national average.

n1 pic.twitter.com/2uKjTmkD7e March 7, 2023

Gupta even added that Rahul Gandhi's attendance was recorded zero, when he bunked an entire session of Parliament. He asserted, "According to the data, Rahul Gandhi has taken part in only six debates, while the national average for every MP's participation in debate is 41 and Kerala's MP participation is 68.2. So, if you are not in Parliament, how would you even know what is happening there? It is outright demeaning to say that Parliament is not functioning the way it is supposed to function."

"Rahul Gandhi hasn't bothered to keep pace with asking questions to the government in Parliament. When his fellow MPs asked 216 questions on an average, Rahul's record is only 92 questions," the senior adviser to the I&B Ministry said, adding that Rahul Gandhi has not bothered to move even a single private members bill in Parliament.

He added that it is very easy to stand in front of foreign auditions and make criticism in front of them, who are not aware of the track record of Parliament and are ignorant about the proceedings and that is why they get easily carried away by the statements made.

Kanchan Gupta said that Rahul’s statements about Parliament has sort of hurt the prestige of the institution of our country.

Rahul has been making several controversial remarks during his United Kingdom visit wherein he has raised questions over India's democracy. He alleged that Indian democracy is under attack while interacting with the media in London. At the famous Cambridge University, too, he alleged that constraints were being put on the country's Parliament, press, and judiciary.