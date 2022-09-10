Rahul Gandhi's Chat With Controversial Preacher Sparks Row; BJP Claims 'Hinduism Run Down'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a massive row on Saturday as he met a controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari amid 150-days-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. Ponnaiah has a history of delivering provocative statements which have landed him in trouble in the past. In July 2021, Ponnaiah was arrested from Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister, and many others.

Rahul Gandhi meets controversial pastor George Ponnaiah

A video clip of Rahul Gandhi has surfaced where he can be seen interacting with the controversial Tamil Nadu pastor and the conversation between them goes on:

Rahul Gandhi: Jesus is?

George Ponnaiah: Jesus is the revelation of the Father

Rahul Gandhi: But he is not God? or is he God?

George Ponnaiah: He's God. He's a son of God

Rahul Gandhi: Jesus is also God

Rahul Gandhi: So Jesus Christ is a form of God...?

George Ponnaiah: He is a real God. He's like a real God. God reveals himself as a man, like a human person, not like Shakti and all.

'George Ponnaiah Congress' poster boy of Bharat Jodo?': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

As the video of Rahul Gandhi with the controversial catholic priest went viral, BJP slammed the Congress leader and accused him of spreading anti-Hindu agenda terming his padayatra as 'Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan' and 'Bharat Todo Yatra'.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether George Ponnaiah is Congress' poster boy of Bharat Jodo? He stated that Congress is doing Bharat Jodo yatra with icons of 'Bharat Todo'

"It's Rahul Gandhi's Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan. Today they have made a person like George Ponnaiah the poster boy of Bharat Jodo Yatra who challenged, threatened Hindus, and said inappropriate things about Bharat Mata. Congress has a long history of being anti-Hindu".

George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods) “



This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said

“I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.”



"I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us."

Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Sambit Patra asked Is this “Bharat Jodo”? He further went on to say, "Denouncing one religion for the appeasement of the other. This “Hindu Hatred” of Congress in general and Rahul, in particular, is no more a clandestine affair …Rahul wears it on his sleeves with pride! “Bharat-Todo” indeed by Rahul Gandhi!"

Is this “Bharat Jodo”?

Denouncing one religion for the appeasement of the other..

This “Hindu Hatred” of the Congress in general & Rahul in particular is no more a clandestine affair …Rahul wears it on his sleeves with pride!

"Bharat-Todo" indeed by Rahul Gandhi!

