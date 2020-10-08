Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Man Picked Up By Police After Exposing Mega Riot Plot In Sting

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Hathras assistant and holder of key party posts Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki who confessed on tape that he provoked people to riot in Hathras and was plotting even more violence has been picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday. He has been taken to an undisclosed location after having been summoned and grilled by the police at the station in Aligarh, just about 24 hours after Republic Media Network's sting operation.

According to sources, the Police is also examining the possibility of framing case against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well.

'Not in the mood to say anything'

Republic Media Network confronted him outside the police station, to which he said, "I don't want to say anything. I will answer to the police. I am in police custody. I am not in the mood to say anything. Thank you to the media for making me the most anti-national person in the country right now. Whatever is being said about me is wrong," he said. In a facesaving attempt, he unleashed a verbal tirade against Republic's reporter who stung him.

Two FIRs have been registered against the senior Congress leader, Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki, for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case. On Tuesday, speaking to the media, a police officer confirmed that an office-bearer of a social organization had registered a complaint against the Congress leader for his objectionable statements. The policeman had then confirmed that Valmiki can be arrested if required.

Shyoraj Valmiki's revelations; plot to trigger bloody riots

In the sting, Valmiki bragged about how Congress was ready to engineer riots in the aftermath of the Hathras gangrape. He added that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight". When asked the reason, he claimed, "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day". Moreover, he alleged that leaders from Delhi such as Rahul Gandhi were ready to arrive on the scene depending on the scale of violence.

Congress leader Shyoraj Valmiki said, "Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city."

"Of course they (national leaders) will come. PL Punia can come. Mukul Wasnik can come. We can call anybody from Congress. From the Samajwadi Party, we can get Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul will come when bullets are fired. Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die," he elaborated.

Reacting to this development, UP CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that some political forces were not letting go of their divisive mindset. According to him, they were not happy with the government's welfare schemes for the poor. Adityanath opined that all the deeds of miscreants are getting exposed publicly.

