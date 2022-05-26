'Rahul Gandhi's Intentions Are Wrong': BJP Slams Congress Leader Over UK Visit Controversy

Amid fresh controversy that erupted after Government sources informed that Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for his London trip and had also skipped the required procedures, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Wayanad MP and stated that not only Rahul Gandhi's actions were against the country, but his intentions were also wrong.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the new controversy regarding Rahul Gandhi's London visit, Gaurav Bhatia said, "This is an important revelation that not just the actions of Rahul Gandhi were against the country, his intentions were not right. And he travels abroad on a diplomatic passport, why is it that he did not seek prior permission when members of other political parties who were accompanying him had taken clearance as per media reports?" Referring to the Congress leader's London visit, the BJP spokesman added, "He goes there and meets Jeremy Corbyn and rants against our country. People of the country condemn his irresponsible and hateful behaviour."

Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for London trip: Govt sources

The fresh controversy comes in the backdrop of government sources' revelation that the former Congress chief skipped due procedure and did not seek political clearance for his visit to the United Kingdom. The disclosure comes amid the heavy scrutiny that the Gandhi scion is confronting over his remarks at the 'Ideas for India' conference and his meeting later with controversial British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn.

Top sources in the government told news agency ANI on Wednesday that the Congress MP skipped the due procedure, and had not sought political clearance for the trip. Furthermore, they have revealed that another Member of Parliament, Professor Manoj Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who also went for a function in which Rahul Gandhi was participating in London, had all due permission including - the due political clearance. Jha had spoken at the Cambridge University, a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi meets Jeremy Corbyn

After making questionable remarks in the United Kingdom at the 'Ideas for India' conference, Rahul Gandhi met former UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his anti-India, anti-Hindu stances. In the image shared by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Corbyn can be seen posing for a picture, flanked by the chairman of IOC Sam Pitroda, and Rahul Gandhi. It is pertinent to note that Jeremy Corbyn was ousted from the Labour party’s leadership for his ‘anti-semantic’ views and has been a vocal supporter of Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Stunned over the meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday questioned what the Congress leader was doing with the British politician, who has been openly advocating for the separation of Kashmir from India.

“Whether it is meeting with anti-India elements like Jeremy Corbyn who echo Pakistan propaganda on Kashmir or signing MoU with Chinese and taking Chinese money into RGF or meeting Chinese during Doklam, why is Rahul Gandhi’s hands always against with those against India?," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned.