Rahul Gandhi's Lecture On 'Jai Shree Ram' Reminds Owaisi Of 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition

After Rahul Gandhi's lecture on 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was 'not surprised'. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad cited the demolition of the Babri Masjid and reminded that the Congress party was in power in 1992.

"Not surprised by Rahul’s statement, when Babri Masjid was forced open, idols were kept inside and when it was demolished, Congress was in power, it is natural for them to make such statements," the MP said attacking his counterpart from Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi lectures on 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram'

Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Rahul had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, claiming that their slogan was 'Jai Shree Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram'.

Further claiming that the RSS and the BJP were not living life in the spirit in which Lord Ram lived his life, the former Congress President had said, "Ram didn't do injustice to anyone. Ram brought society together. Ram respected everyone. Lord Ram helped farmers, labourers, and traders. RSS and BJP leaders don't adopt his way of life."

"They cannot do Siya Ram and Sita Ram, because there is no woman in their organization, so it is not the organization of Jai Siya Ram, Sita cannot come into their organization, Sita has been thrown out,” he had added. The fresh attack on the saffron outfits comes days ahead of the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election.

सीता के बिना भगवान राम का नाम अधूरा है - वो एक ही हैं इसीलिए हम 'जय सियाराम' कहते हैं।



भगवान राम सीता जी के लिए लड़े। हम जय सिया राम जपते हैं और महिलाओं को सीता का स्वरूप मान उनका आदर करते हैं।



जय सिया राम 🙏



BJP says 'beliefs change depending on electoral maths'

Pertinently, on the same day, i.e., Friday, the Information and Technology department head of the BJP, Amit Malviya had highlighted how when in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, the Parliamentarian 'never bothered to visit a single Hindu temple'. 'Visited minority religious places though. His beliefs change depending on electoral maths…' Malviya had written.