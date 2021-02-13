Rahul Gandhi's Lies Busted; Rijiju Schools Congress Neta On Development Work In Arunachal

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reminding him that it was the UPA government's policies to not build roads in border areas. Rijiju added that after 70 years, the Modi-led NDA government had changed the policy owing to which roads were now being built in places like Galemo, Bidak, Maja, Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Instead of spreading lies Rahul Gandhi should know that earlier govt policy was not to make roads in border areas!

After 70 years, @narendramodi govt has changed that policy. Now, roads & facilities are reaching to places like Galemo, Bidak, Maja, Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JPoS24CoY8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 13, 2021

Read: 'Friendship With China Old, Should Remain': Farooq Abdullah On Parl Panel's Visit To LAC

Read: After Defence Ministry Statement, Rahul Gandhi Poses 3 Questions On India's LAC Retreat

MEA counters Rahul Gandhi's claims

This comes after Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Friday where he alleged that PM Modi had failed in his responsibility to protect the country's sovereignty. His allegations come as India and China begin their phased disengagement plan at the LAC, withdrawing their troops from Eastern Ladakh. While name-calling the Prime Minister, Rahul had insulted the forces saying that the PM was 'betraying the sacrifice of the Army.'

He had also previously claimed that China had built a village of over 100 houses on the banks of River Tsari Chu in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Citing a report, he alleged that the Chinese village was built around the time India and China clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The MEA had addressed the report saying, "Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh. The Government of India keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added."

While addressing the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had asserted that India had not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land'. Both India and China had reached a certain consensus during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, based on which they had begun to disengage their troops from February 10.

Read: Congress Lashes Out At Centre Over LAC Disengagement; Claims 'India At Disadvantage'

Read: Parliamentary Panel On Defence To Visit LAC In May-June; Rahul Gandhi Also Part Of Group