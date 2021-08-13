As Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was locked over a policy violation, several Congress leaders waged a war against the microblogging platform to show their protest. Twitter on Thursday had blocked the official handle of the INC and other accounts of several senior leaders. The move came just days after Twitter blocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's handle for posting a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was reportedly raped and murdered in Delhi. Twitter also blocked the party’s Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra handles that took it upon themselves to follow suit as a mark of protest on behalf of their muzzled leader.

Priyanka Vadra and others change Twitter DP; blame Modi govt

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra changed her display picture to Rahul Gandhi's, while others like Youth Congress chief B.V. Srinivas changed both his display picture as well as the name of his handle to Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Vadra asked in a tweet if the microblogging platform was following the company's policy or that of the Modi government? She tweeted, "Why hadn’t it locked the account of SC commission that had tweeted similar photos before any of our leaders did?." "By locking Congress leaders' accounts en masse, Twitter is blatantly colluding with the stifling of democracy by the BJP government in India," she added.

Prominent leaders whose handles had been suspended by Twitter for violating its policy included Randeep Surjewala, K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Sushmita Dev, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore among others. All these leaders’ as well as the Congress’s handle had shared the same photograph in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader and chairman of the parliamentary panel on information technology Shashi Tharoor said he “understood” Twitter’s position about automatically blocking accounts that violated the law and their policy, but also added, "Twitter could review its policy as Rahul Gandhi’s action was a “technical violation of the law”. Tharoor made no mention of Rahul Gandhi obstinately refusing to take down the errant tweet despite it being flagged, which was the reason why his account was suspended.

Rahul Gandhi shifts to Instagram after Twitter blocks him

Breaking his silence on the Twitter episode, Rahul Gandhi said on Instagram, “If fighting for justice for murder and rape victim is a crime, then I am guilty. They can lock us out on a platform but they can't lock our voice for the sake of the people”. Party leaders claimed that not just prominent leaders but ‘thousands of handles associated with the Congress have been blocked by Twitter'. It is interesting to note that since the controversy turned into one over blocking of accounts, the gruesome rape case in question has ceased to be the Congress' focus. In a key development on Thursday, the Home Minister held a meeting with the Delhi Police over the Nangal rape & murder and Mayur Vihar rape cases and ordered that they would both be heard by fast-track courts and that the chargesheet would be filed within 30 days.

Twitter removed Wayanad MP's tweet after being alerted by the NCPCR

Last week, Twitter removed Rahul Gandhi’s tweet along with the photo, as sharing photos of a victim or her relatives was barred under Indian Law. Replying to a query on the development, a Twitter spokesperson said the ‘Twitter Rules’ were enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service. According to the US-based company, they were alerted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights about specific content on the platform that allegedly revealed the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim’s (and a minor’s) parents. This was reviewed against its rules and policies, as well as the concerns expressed as a matter of Indian law.

Image Credits - PTI