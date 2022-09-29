Rahul Gandhi's Posters For Bharat Jodo Vandalised In Karnataka; Congress Accuses BJP

Ahead of Congress’ entry into Karanataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, several flex banners installed to welcome Rahul Gandhi were found torn. Congress had installed over 40 such banners which were found vandalised in the Gundlupet area of the state. The grand old party is now alleging that the menace was carried out by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that Congress’ Yatra is already having an effect on the latter.

“Shri @RahulGandhi entering Karnataka on 30th Of October 2022... already BJP has the effect of #BharatJodoYatra...This is what Shri Rahul Gandhi was talking about 'Hatred'... that @BJP4Karnataka is spreading.. (sic)”, the Karnataka Congress Sevadal tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, started the final phase of his 3,570 km Yatra in Kerala. His foot march resumed from Marthoma College Junction and would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km. The first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala began on September 10 and Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Karnataka through the state’s Chamarajanagar district on September 30.

In his final days in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Congress & UDF leaders and workers, Kerala police, media personnel & every individual who has been part of the #BharatJodoYatra in this beautiful state. The support you have given us makes our resolve firmer & our strides stronger (sic)”.

According to the Yatra’s official website, Congress members have covered 532 km as of September 29 and 3,038 km is still left to be covered. After its commencement on September 7 from Kanyakumari, the foot march will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in 150 days.

About the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has said that one of the objectives of this cross-country march is to fight against injustices like waiving off debts running into billions owed by rich businessmen while farmers or small traders are punished for loan defaults.