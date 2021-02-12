Rahul Gandhi's Posters Torn By Rajasthan Farmers, Convoy Stopped And Black Flags Raised

As Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rajasthan on Friday to address the issue of farm laws, thousands of farmers from the region raised slogans against the Congress leader after stopping his convoy when the leader arrived in Sri Ganganagar. The protesting farmers destroyed the posters of the Congress party and black flags were shown to the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan starting from Friday and he addressed rallies in Pilibanga and Sri Ganganagar on day one.

While speaking with Republic TV, one of the protesting farmers named Jaiveer, said, "We are into the agitation against the farm laws from the past 3 months. But here you should call it a Congress rally. You are hoisting Kisan flags and fooling us? When we held a march on November 1 against the laws, it was your government which did not allow us to enter Jaipur. You are saying BJP government doesn't allow to enter Delhi, then how is your government different?"

"We wanted to speak to Rahul Gandhi. The authorities first agreed to our demands but dint let us meet him later. And he (Rahul Gandhi) childishly walked away without meeting us. So we tore his posters and we will do it again," he said.

When asked about the black flags shown to Rahul Gandhi, the farmer said, "Why wouldn't we show black flags. Does he think we are fools? We are opposing Narendra Modi over the farm laws doesn't mean we are your supporters."

Another farmer said they don't want to speak with farmers they only wanted to gather a crowd in their political rally. The farmers alleged that Congress wanted to gain political advantage in the name of farmers' protest.

Farmers intensify stir against farm laws

In order to intensify the stir against the farm laws, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. SKM has also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 from noon to 4 pm.

SC Panel holds deliberations

The Supreme Court constituted panel on Friday held deliberations with 12 farm unions from different states via video conferencing. The 3-member panel stated that the unions and food processing organisations (FPO) from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh gave their frank views and detailed suggestions on the Farm Laws.

The committee has been directed to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre. While the farm unions across the country are holding discussions with the committee, SKU has refused to participate in the discussions with the panel while being adamant on its demand of complete repeal of the farm laws. The farm laws have been stayed by the Supreme Court with the Centre extending the stay for 1.5 years. Eleven rounds of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmers have failed to achieve consensus. The government has urged the protesting farmers to give suggestions for amendments in the laws but the farm unions have vehemently demanded a complete repeal of the laws.

