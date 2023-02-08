Rahul Gandhi's Retort To Reporters Is Stuck On Loop, Watch His Question

Rahul Gandhi walked into Parliament nearabouts half-way through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha.

As he entered Parliament, the Congress MP appeared to have only one thought on his mind - "Why my words were expunged?" He spoke these words with disappointment on his face while entering the Lok Sabha, asking the reporters there multiple times.

#WATCH | "Why my words were expunged?," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he arrives in Parliament in the middle of PM's speech during motion of thanks to President's address, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/rIcLV1REHk — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

According to sources, parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech that he made in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday were expunged by the house. The Member of Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the matter and tweeted, "

"With the expunging of #RahulGandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti." The Secretary of the Indian National Congress also mentioned, "Why PM is not answering the questions raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi in his Parliament speech yesterday? Why the 18 important portions in Shri #RahulGandhi’s Parliament speech were expunged?"

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi raised the issue saying that under Parliamentary rules one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone.

“The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him,” he told Speaker Om Birla.

As per PTI, the minister said a privilege motion will be moved against Rahul Gandhi for his comments.

PM Modi takes a dig at Congress

PM Modi didn't leave any stone unturned to hit back the Congress in his speech during the motion of thanks to the President's address, in Lok Sabha. He mentioned that India is achieving several milestones and the world sees India with an eye of hope but some people are compulsive critics of everything.

In his reply to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the PM said that "few people are not happy with India's growth and some believe that abusing Modi will help them politically and electorally. However, abusive politics will always be rejected."