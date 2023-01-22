'Rahul Gandhi's Security Top Priority In J&K, Will Do What Agencies Say': Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi's security is a top priority and that his party will follow all instructions by the security agencies to ensure his safety. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from J&K's Hiranagar amid tight security on Sunday after twin blasts were reported in the valley just a day ago.

"There can be no compromise on the issue of the security of Rahul Gandhi. It is our top priority. We will follow what the security agencies say," Ramesh said during a press briefing.

Rahul Gandhi entered Samba district's Tapyal-Gagwal with his Yatra after crossing the Londi checkpoint at around 8 am. He was accompanied by J&K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers. After covering a distance of about 25 km, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba's Vijaypur for Jammu on Monday.

Congress Yatra continues despite terror attacks

It was on Saturday morning when two back-to-back blasts were reported in the Narwal area at 10-15 minutes intervals. After registering an FIR at Bahu Fort police station under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act 3, 4 and 5, and sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the J&K police have arrested six people so far. The blasts, according to sources, injured nine civilians.

Police suspect that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions. The first in an SUV parked in a repair shop and the second in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard at the Transport Nagar area. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 will end on January 30 at Congress headquarters in Srinagar.