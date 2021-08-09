Rahul Gandhi's Twitter Account Locked, Mumbai Youth Cong Cadre Stage Protest; Get Detained

Members of the Mumbai Youth Congress, who staged a protest outside Twitter's office in Mumbai got detained by Mumbai city police later in the evening. The members were staging a protest against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account suspension. On his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi had posted a picture of his meeting with family members of the nine-year-old Nangal rape and murder victim. He wrote in the caption, "The tears in the eyes of the parents say that their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice." He had added," I am with them in this journey for justice."

As Rahul Gandhi proceeded to post about this meeting on social media without taking care to blur out the identities of the victim's family, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to Twitter regarding Rahul Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in contravention of the POCSO act. After this, the social media giant first removed the post, and a few days later, on Saturday, 'temporarily suspended' the senior Congress leader's account.

Twitter issues statement

Twitter, in a statement dated August 9, asserts that the rules are 'judiciously and impartially' for everyone using its services. Citing the rules, Twitter underlined that if a tweet was in violation of the rules and the account holder refuses to remove it, the account remains suspended until it is removed.

The microblogging site further underlined that it has also taken action on several other Tweets that posted the same image and added that it will continue to do so if the content is shared. "Our aim is to protect individuals from coming to physical harm as a result of their information being shared on Twitter, and certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and can pose serious safety and security threats."

"Information shared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in their legal request submitted via the India Grievance Channel citing specific provisions of the POCSO Act provided context and was taken into account for the assessment," the microblogging site added.

Twitter released the statement after Congress on Sunday challenged the social media platform to suspend the party's official accounts. And, they said that 'nothing' would stop them from 'fighting for injustice' and 'exposing the truth'.

.@TwitterIndia lock our accounts, we challenge you.



Nothing will stop us from fighting for justice & exposing the truth. #मैं_भी_Rahul pic.twitter.com/wDPjgSqF0D — Congress (@INCIndia) August 8, 2021

Nangal case

At about 5.30 pm on August 1, in Delhi's Old Nangal village, a 9-year-old girl, who lived with her parents nearby, went to fetch water from the water cooler of this crematorium. The priest along with the three other accused approached the victim's mother half an hour later, claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. Later on, the woman with her husband suspected foul play, and a PCR call was made from the spot. While the statement of the complainant was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) besides relevant sections of the POSCO Act as well as the SC/ST Act.

Image Credits-PTI/AP/Republicworld/Representativeimage