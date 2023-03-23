Rahul Guilty: 5 Congress Comments Against PM Modi That Left Grand Old Party Red-faced

Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in a criminal defamation case Thursday for his 'Modi surname' comment made in the 2019 election campaign trail. The court sentenced him to two years in jail and imposed a sentence of Rs 15,000 on him. Gandhi subsequently secured bail. This is not the first time the 52-year-old MP from Wayanad has been pulled up by the judiciary for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and nor is he the first Congress leader pulled up for such remarks.

Here are 5 times when the Congress made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister and ended up with egg on its face.

1. The 'Modi surname' comment

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he said, "How come all the thieves, be it, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi have a common surname?" A complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) citing defamation of the Modi community.

The statement backfired, and the Surat District Court today found Rahul Gandhi guilty for his remark. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma pronounced the judgment and sentenced the Congress MP to two years in jail imposing a fine of Rs. 15,000 after finding him guilty. He has also secured bail in the case.

2. The 'Maut Ka Saudagar' remark

In 2007, in the run up to the Gujarat Assembly polls, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's mother and leader of the Congress party at the time, called Narendra Modi, BJP's erstwhile chief ministerial candidate, 'Maut Ka Saudagar', during a public rally. The comment did not go down well with the people of Gujarat. The BJP won 117 seats out of 182. Congress is still to recover from the resounding defeat in the 2007 polls in the state of Gujarat.

3. The 'Chaaiwala' jibe

In what was called an elitist jibe, Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar said Narendra Modi can never become Prime Minister after the BJP declared him the prime ministerial candidate. Speaking at an AICC meeting, Aiyar said, "Mark my word, Modi will never become PM in the 21st century. Yes, if he wants to sell tea here, we can arrange a place for him."

The results of the 2014 elections were for all to see. BJP stormed the elections winning a historic mandate.

4. 'Neech Aadmi' comment

Three years later, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar once again stoked controversy after PM Modi, in 2017, said, "He is a neech type of a person who has no civility doing dirty politics." This statement about PM Modi prompted the BJP to term the Congress anti-poor, anti-backward castes "with a Mughal mindset".

#WATCH: "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sNXeo6a1Gi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

5. 'Chowkidar chor hai'

Reacting to PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack against PM Modi on the issue of corruption and asked why all ‘thieves’ have Modi surnames. The Congress leader alleged corruption in the Rafale deal and said: "Chowkidar Chor Hai (The guard is a thief)".

Rahul Gandhi later had to even apologise for his statement after the matter went to the Supreme Court. The apex court later closed the contempt case filed against Rahul Gandhi after he wrongly linked the Rafale case order to his 'chowkidar chor hai' phrase against PM Modi.

An embarassing record

Reacting to the Rahul Gandhi's conviction, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the Congress leader for his derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister on multiple occasions. "

"I am releasing the entire record of Rahul and his leaders' remark on PM. Recently, Rajasthan leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa spoke about finishing PM Modi, Jairam Ramesh keep comparing PM Modi to Hitler, Randeep Surjewala said that Modi's grave will be dug, Pawan Kera insulted PM's late father," Prasad said.

"This is nothing there are more remarks and it is really derogatory which I am even ashamed of mentioning here," he added.