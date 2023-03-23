Rahul Guilty: Advocate Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Seeks Wayanad MP's Disqualification

Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal has written to the speaker of Lok Sabha seeking disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the lower house of the Parliament citing the conviction of the Congress parliamentarian, who has been awarded a two years term in jail by a Surat Court in a 2019 defamation case on 'Modi surname' remark.

Vineet Jindal on Thursday wrote a letter to the speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla seeking disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Constituency, under Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In his letter, Jindal wrote that according to the rules and laws concerned, with 2 years jail sentence, it is sufficient for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the parliament.

Read the entire 'disqualification request' letter below

Vineet Jindal wrote,

"Hon'ble Sir,

The complainant is an advocate and social activist. I am seeking disqualification of Mr Rahul Gandhi, Mp Lok Sabha as a court in Gujarat's Surat city, on March 23, 2023 convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged Modi surname filed by one of the MLA of Gujarat Assembly convicted Rahul Gandhi for a 2 year sentence in jail under sections 504 of IPC."

Jindal cited the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for the disqualification,

"As per the Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, MP/MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

The Section 8 (3) of the Act defines any member MP/MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for two or more years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction, from the definition of the above section of the act Mr. Rahul Gandhi shall be declared disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha from today itself."

The Supreme Court advocate sought immediate disqualification of Rahul Gandhi,

"By the present complaint, I am requesting the Hon'ble speaker to issue orders to declare Mr Rahul Gandhi as disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha from immediate effect."

Earlier, Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat Court for his 2019 derogatory remark on 'Modi' surname during an election rally. However, the court granted him bail in the matter for 30 days so that he can file an appeal against his conviction in the upper court.

The Surat court after completing the trial in a defamation complaint filed by one of the MLAs of Gujarat assembly convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to 2-years in jail under section 504 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. Following which, Vineet Jindal wrote letter to the speaker of Lok Sabha for disqualification of the Wayanad MP citing rules and laws concerned under Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in which Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted of any offence and sentenced imprisonment for two or more years shall be disqualified.