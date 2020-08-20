'Rahul Has Established That He Is Now Intellectually Bankrupt': BJP Over Facebook Claim

After Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP and the RSS, claiming that they 'control' Facebook, Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson clapped back at him remarking that it was now established that after the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi had also become 'intellectually bankrupt.'

"By now every Indian knows that Congress party is ideologically bankrupt, but now it is established that Rahul Gandhi is intellectually bankrupt. By making statements, which are completely redundant and completely self-defeating, Rahul Gandhi is totally exposing himself," K. Krishna Saagar Rao, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson told news agency ANI.

BJP calls Rahul's statements 'juvenile'

Calling Rahul Gandhi's statements 'juvenile', he asked how someone who has never worked a job in his life was qualified to understand how multinational companies work. "He, he hasn't done a job in his entire life, nor run a business, nor he understands how multinational companies work. Facebook is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, and how will BJP or RSS influence it so that our leaders will not be 'red-flagged' for hate speeches. How juvenile are these statements?" Rao added.

"Rahul should understand that by trivialising or politicising everything, he will not be able to garner votes. Elections are not won by social media, they are won when you have a track record of governance, zero corruption and the ability to lead people towards their aspirations," the Telangana BJP added.

'BJP & RSS control Facebook & WhatsApp': Rahul

Shortly after the Facebook report surfaced, leader of opposition and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading "fake news" using Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate. This triggered a sharp counter-attack from Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who reminded the opposition party of the Cambridge Analytica data scam right before the elections.

Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS.



You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

