Rahul Hits Back At SAD; Says 'absence From Parliament For Medical Checkup Of Sonia Gandhi'

Hitting back at Shiromani Akali Dal over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Parliament when the Farm Bills were passed on Tuesday, he said he was with his mother Sonia Gandhi helping her through medical checkup and has duties as a son.

Last month, Sonia Gandhi had gone abroad for her medical check-up and Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her. Rahul Gandhi said his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra couldn't go because some members of her staff had COVID-19.

"That is why, I was with my mother, helping her through a medical checkup. I am her son also after all and I have to look after my mother. The other thing, is yes, of course, which the Akalis wouldn't tell you, is that they have worked with the BJP," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) slammed Gandhi's visit to Punjab and alleged that he "facilitated" passage of the three bills in the Parliament. Senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra alleged that Rahul Gandhi also facilitated their passage by refusing to issue a whip to MPs to vote against them.

"Rahul Gandhi did not only run away from the country when the agriculture bills were to be tabled in Parliament in the most cowardly manner but also facilitated their passage by refusing to issue a whip to MPs to vote against them," senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra had alleged.

Congress protests against farm laws

Congress on Sunday launched a three-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' with Rahul Gandhi addressing the crowd on multiple occasions. On Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by alleging that the Prime Minister was finishing "farmers and labourers" with the three farms laws just like he destroyed small shopkeepers with the demonetisation and GST. However, he also acknowledged there were shortfalls in the previous agriculture laws. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Narendra Modi has brought the law to benefit the industrialists and not the common farmers.

“There is a need to strengthen this system. More Mandis need to be set up. There is a need to guarantee MSP. There is need to give infrastructure to farmers. There is a need to set up silos,” he said.

“Narendra Modi is not doing this. Modi is not strengthening the system. If Modi gives better PDS and guarantees MSP and gives more Mandis, then Ambani and Adani cannot make money,” the Congress leader alleged.

(with inputs from ANI)