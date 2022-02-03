Describing Rahul Gandhi as a ‘kid,’ Bharatiya Janata Party's Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the Congress leader over remarks on Pakistan-China. The BJP leader said that Gandhi had close relations with both countries and that he has taken money from China. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in Lok Sabha had blamed the Modi Government for uniting China and Pakistan. He said, ‘50 years old Rahul has no identity without Gandhi’.

BJP’s Sirsa in a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi also asserted, “Rahul is just a kid who is desperately attempting to target Modi. Rahul Gandhi is insecure about Punjab as Captain left congress".

Manjinder Singh Sirsa hails PM Modi-led Government

Listing the development works that were carried out under Prime Minister's leadership for the state, Sirsa said that 'Punjab needs a person who can run a smooth government. Sirsa points out development works done by Modi Government:

Kartarpur corridor was opened by Modi Government

Modi Government has constituted SIT for the 1984 Delhi riots and delivered justice

Afghan Sikhs were facilitated by Modi Government, 800 Sikhs were brought back to India

Guru Nanak Parkash Purab was celebrated in all embassies throughout the world

Modi govt allowed Sikhs from abroad to donate money for golden temple

In conclusion, the BJP leader added that the intention of the Modi Government towards Sikhs and Sikh religion is very pure.

"PM Modi knows the importance of Punjab as it is located at the border of Pakistan. Modi wanted to resume the Punjab which was distorted by congress and the SAD govt," mentioned Sirsa.

After hailing PM Modi-led Government over the growth of Sikhs, Sirsa slammed the Congress party and asserted, "the party blacklisted Sikhs during their tenure".

Sirsa on Punjab Congress' CM face

"No one is CM face neither Sidhu nor Channi just because Congress will not come in the majority," he said while adding that one chance needs to be given to the 'Double engine' Government.

The attack from the BJP leader came after Rahul Gandhi in his Lok Sabha speech also said that India is at risk as both China and Pakistan have come together.

The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. "What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said.