Rahul Invited Narasimha Rao family For Bharat Jodo; Didn't Visit Ex-PM's Statue: Grandson

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's grandson, NV Subhash, has slammed the Congress party after its leader Gaurav Pandhi labeled another former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a 'British informer.' Subhash also went on to add that the Congress party has a history of backstabbing their own tall leaders as previously seen with Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and also, PV Narasimha Rao.

NV Subhash made these remarks while speaking exclusively on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami. On being asked what was his experience of being abused by the Congress party, NV Subhash replied, "This is not the first time. They have taken a vow that they want to abuse party veterans, including PV Narasimha Rao, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, among others."

'Rahul asked Rao's family to join Bharat Jodo, didn't visit his statue'

Subhash went on to add how the Congress party has abused the very same people who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of the party as well as the nation. "We have been vocal about how Rahul Gandhi came to Hyderabad during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, invited my family members, and did not even come to the statue of former PM PV Narasimha Rao," explained NV Subhash. NV Subhash added that a similar reaction was also witnessed from the other members of the Congress party.

#CongAbusesAtal | So many people who have sacrificed their lives for the Congress party and the Nation have been abused by them: NV Subhash, Grandson of former PM Late PV Narasimha Rao https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/NP5MeYCSdf — Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022

What did Gaurav Pandhi say about Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

NV Subhash's remarks come after Congress aide Gaurav Pandhi put out a Tweet, mentioning that former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once stood with the British. Pandhi later deleted the Tweet after the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of doing 'drama' of paying his tribute at Vajpayee's memorial, while some of his party members abused the former Indian PM.

After Pandhi put out this Tweet, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala demanded an apology from Congress. "Gaurav Pandhi has deleted his tweet but that is not enough. Congress must clarify its stand and apologize. Must sack serial offender Pandhi. Or else we will be forced to believe that ''Shabd Pandhi ke, soch Rahul Gandhi ki'...," Poonawala wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fellow BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia added via Twitter, "Atal ji is an epitome of honesty, dedication to the nation & a messenger of peace. Rahul Gandhi at 'Sadaiv Atal' is corruption kneeling before honesty. The question is whether he has walked the path taught by him. From defaming India, to supporting the 'tukde tukde' gang, Rahul Gandhi only spreads hatred."