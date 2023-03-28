'Rahul Issue India's Internal Matter, US Shouldn't Interfere': NUICC CEO Purnima Voria

Hours after the US responded on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, the founder and CEO of the National US India Chamber of Commerce Dr Purnima Voria while talking to Republic stated, “This is India’s internal matter and the US should not interfere in it.”

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Dr Purnima Voria said, “I agree with late PM Indira Gandhi. She once said that when you get out of your country, you must not bring the internal issues of the nation to the public hearing in another country. They can not help us, only India can resolve its issues. No other country should interfere in the internal matters of another country.”

“This is India’s internal issue and it will solve accordingly. I think the US should not interfere. Obviously, they can observe and they have all the right to do so just like we can watch the crisis in the Silicon Valley Bank," she added.

US backs Rahul Gandhi

In what is seen as a big support by the Congress party, the United States on Tuesday said that it is “closely watching” the developments in connection with the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It further added that the strengthening of democratic values and freedom of expression remains the cornerstone of the relations between both countries.

Addressing his maiden press conference, Vedant Patel, US Principal Dy Spokesperson said, “Respect for rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Rahul Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."