'Rahul Ji, Your Mohabbat Ki Dukaan...': BJP Pens Hard-hitting Letter To Gandhi Scion

Three BJP leaders have written an open-letter to former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the US on a 10-day visit. In the letter, MPs Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Poonam Mahajan and Parvesh Verma addressed Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' and how, according to them, he is using it to spread hatred against his own country. Alleging that there is a stark contrast in what the Congress party says versus what it does, the MPs mentioned four points to bring out what they called the 'reality' of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'

The open letter mentions four core points:

1. "The most number of riots happened under Congress rule and 'Nafrat Ki Dukaan' (shops of hated) were decorated."

2. "The Nehru-Gandhi family committed all kinds of atrocities with Congress members."

3. "Your family exhibited inhumane behaviour with its own relatives."

4. "The hatred from your family against great achievers of this nation is still visible."

The MPs went on to explain each of the points with examples of the massacres that allegedly took place during the previous Congress governments. They cited examples from as early as Mahatma Gandhi's assassination to the alleged massacre of Dalits in Almora and Firozabad.

In the letter, the BJP members also mentioned former PM and Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi who, they claimed, did not speak a word about the Sikhs killed in the 1984 riots. "Not even mentioning the massacre of Sikhs made it clear that Congress does not walk on the path of love but rather rubs salt on wounds," the letter read. "That means you not only burn others in the flames of hatred, but also enjoy rubbing salt on their wounds," it further read.

Further talking about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, they wrote, "Even the creator of the Constitution Babasaheb was not spared from the flames of hatred of Pandit Nehru. Attempts were made to keep Dr. Ambedkar away from mainstream politics because he was superior than Nehru in every aspect." They further highlighted the alleged insults to former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad and snubbing of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and hoped that Rahul will stop spreading hate 'in the name of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.'

Read the letter here