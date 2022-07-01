Rahul Narwekar Files Nomination For Speaker Election In Maha Assembly Ahead Of Floor Test

BJP's Rahul Narwekar filed the nomination papers for the post of the Maharashtra Speaker, ahead of the floor test to be held during the 2-day special assembly session scheduled on July 3-4. According to sources, while the Speaker's election will be held on Sunday, July 3, the trust vote will take place on Monday, July 4.

The position of the Speaker is crucial during the trust vote and significantly, the Speaker will also deliberate on the issue of the disqualification of the 16 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, a decision which was taken by Deputy Speaker, Narhari Zirwal. The hearing on the matter will be taken up by the SC on July 11.

SC setback for Uddhav on hearing over disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs

In the backdrop of Rahul Narwekar filing nomination for the post of the Speaker, the Supreme Court on July 1 refused to grant an urgent hearing on Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's fresh application. A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu moved the SC seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them.

Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sunil Prabhu, said the current Maharashtra government violated the 10th schedule of the Constitution as soon as they took office as Shinde's group has not merged with any party.

However, Justice Surya Kant said, "We are not shutting our eyes. We will take it up on July 11. List the Interlocutory Application along with other pleas and circulate it among parties".

Image: PTI / TWITTER@RAHULNARWEKAR