BJP took a dig at Congress ahead of the party's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally against the Central government calling it an event to "relaunch Rahul Gandhi". BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday tweeted that the Halla Bol rally is the fifth attempt of the Grand Old Party to relaunch Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the war over the Prime Ministerial candidate.

The opposition who claimed to unite against BJP remains divided as every party has been pitching its own leader as a contender for the Lok Sabha polls. BJP used the phrase 'Ek Anaar (Khursi), 5 Beemar' which means in this context too many people fighting for one position as Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Arvind Kejriwal, and Nitish Kumar have also joined the race.

Taking a further jibe, the BJP spokesperson stated that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has contacted the Congress party asking how they manage to “relaunch” a failed rocket (Rahul Gandhi) multiple times.

“Rahul Relaunch” Season 5 begins today with “Halla Bol” even as “Main Hoon Na” featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind & Nitish ji hits the screens!



Ek anaar (Khursi) , 5 beemar!



Btw NASA has contacted INC to ask it how they manage to “relaunch” a failed rocket again & again! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 4, 2022

Congress' Hall Boll & Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Sunday, Congress will be holding a 'Mehangai par Halla Bol' rally targetting the BJP government against price rise as the preparations are underway. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Also, Congress will start its 3500 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir which will begin from September 7.

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the Congress party’s 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally to be held today pic.twitter.com/Hv8MArzQ6j — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Several Congress workers and senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 3,500-km long padayatra that will cover 12 states and two Union Territories and will be completed in about 150 days. States including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are likely to be covered during the march.

(Image: PTI/Twitter-@Shehzad_Ind)