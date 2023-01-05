Rahul Shewale Serves Defamation Notice To 'Saamana' For Claiming He Owns Hotel In Karachi

Rahul Shewale, a leader in the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, has filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) mouthpiece 'Saamana' for publishing an article which said Shewale has real estate and hotel businesses in Pakistan's Karachi. The article in question was published on December 29, 2022, according to Shewale.

The 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' leader has demanded an unconditional apology within 15 days, to be published in both Marathi and Hindi editions of the newspaper and also carried online. The legal notice also called for the removal of the article from Saamana's website.

Shiv Sena's (Shinde Faction) Leader of the House in Lok Sabha Rahul Shewale has sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena (Thackeray) mouthpiece 'Saamna' for their 29th Dec 2022 article stating that Shewale has real estate and hotel business in Karachi. — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

‘False article’

“My client strongly refutes all the allegations made in the said articles and categorically states that this is merely a feeble attempt on your part to damage the reputation and political career of my client by levelling false accusations against him to malign his image before the public at large," the legal notice issued by Shewale's lawyer states, adding that the "defamatory, frivolous and false articles" not only severely hampered his reputation but also hurt the sentiments of thousands of people who hold him in high regard.

The accusations are made by concocting a story and devoid of any evidence, states the notice and goes on to call the article an example of "vendetta journalism" adding that it is clearly based on whims of people who are aspiring to cause harm to Shewale's political and personal reputation.

Shewale got embroiled in a controversy after his photographs with a woman emerged, ensued by rape complaint against him. He denied all allegations and claimed the complainant is connected with the underworld, including gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ leader, in a press conference last month, said, “The lady who accused me, her brother is herself in jail in a murder case, her mother has a criminal background, and her brother is a drug peddler, and her sister is working as a bar girl. She has connections with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and even Pakistan.”