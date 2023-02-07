Rahul Sidesteps After Being Asked To Prove Allegations That 'rules Changed For Adani'

Rahul Gandhi sidestepped in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after an open challenge was thrown at him to support his ‘rule changed for Adani’ charge against the Centre after BJP's Nishikant Dubey asked Rahul to prove his allegations in the Parliament.



Dr Nishikant Dubey said that he openly challenged Rahul Gandhi and Congress to prove the allegations and show official documents, as to what wrong steps the Centre has taken.



He said, "I challenge them (Congress) to prove the allegations. In their tenure when they gave the contract to Dalmia, Birla, and Tata, what right did they have to run the motor? You are putting allegations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you first show us the papers and tell us what rules has the Centre violated in the Airport sector for Adani, please authenticate. Or else do not say anything blatantly."

Allegations by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha



While Rahul Gandhi was speaking in the Lok Sabha about the Adani row in his address, he emphasised the relationship between PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

He said that the rules were tweaked in India by the Narendra Modi-led government for Gautam Adani. “There's a rule that who doesn't have prior experience in airports can't be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India and Adani was given six airports."



He further alleged that the relationship between the two commenced years ago 'when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's CM and one man stood shoulder to shoulder with him'. "He was loyal to Modi and helped him in constructing the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat," he claimed.