Rahul Slams PM Modi Over Lok Sabha Seats Announcement, Asks 'What Is The Criteria?'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, May 31 lashed out at the Modi govt in San Francisco while responding to a question on the increase in the number of seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“I want to know how they have come up with the number 800. What is the criteria? I don't want to comment on it because no one knows about its working. They say that it is based on the population but what is the ratio,” said the former Wayanad MP, while speaking with Indians abroad.

Further, slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the construction of the New Parliament building, Rahul said, “PM Modi is lying down and since his government cannot work on unemployment, inflation and crumbling education and hence he is doing the ‘sceptre thing’ and Parliament inauguration.”

Explaining why the new Parliament was the need of the hour, Prime Minister Modi while addressing top dignitaries in the new building for the first time said, "We all are aware of the fact that each and every one of us was facing difficulties in the Parliament's old building while performing our duties. There were problems related to technology, and seating arrangements and these things were being deliberated upon for the last two to three decades that the country is in need of a new Parliament House".

PM Modi added that everyone present in the room can experience sunlight inside the premises. He also said that even with modern technology installed on the premises, it has been kept in mind that electricity is not wasted.

“This decision was taken in view of future requirements,” added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP 'threatening' people and 'misusing' govt agencies: Gandhi

While further interacting with the Indian diaspora the grand old party’s leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The government used all its strength to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But nothing worked and the impact of the yatra increased. This happened because the idea of ‘Join India’ is in everyone’s heart,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The former Wayanad MP further taking a dig at the Modi government stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to threaten people by misusing govt agencies.

“The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS,” he said.