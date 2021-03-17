'Rahul Using Foreign Names To Abuse PM' Says Naqvi; Slams Mamata For 'doing Nothing' In WB

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre agreeing with a foreign report 'downgrading' India's democracy, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that "people of India will reject him". Naqvi added that now Rahul is using foreigners' help to abuse PM Modi. The former Congress President made this remark during a conversation with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University.

"The more Rahul Gandhi will abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the more people of India will reject him. He wakes up every day and abuses Prime Minister. Earlier he used 'desi' names to abuse and now he is bringing up foreign names and institutions to abuse PM Modi," Naqvi said. READ | Rahul Gandhi says 'G-23 can't exist in any other party' amid political dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi on V-Dem Report

On the reports by Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), a Sweden-based institute that downgraded India to an "electoral autocracy," showing a decline in democratic freedoms and Freedom House analysis which shifted India's status from a 'free' country to 'partly-free.' Gandhi said that we do not need the stamp from them.

“We don’t need stamps from them, but directionally what they are saying is correct and democracy is actually weakening in the country. In fact, they are way behind the curve. The situation in India is far worse than they, or sections within our country, imagine. You can not separate electoral democracy from an institutional framework. Democracy is ineffective without its supporting frameworks. An election is not something that people are just going and pressing the button to caste the vote, it is a narrative," Rahul Gandhi said. READ | PC Chacko 'wants to support LDF' in Kerala; meets Pawar & makes big claim on Rahul Gandhi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Mamata Banerjee

The Union Minister of Minority Affairs further reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram injury ahead of polls. He said, "these tactics will not help."