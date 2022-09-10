'Rahul Wanted Us To Explain': Controversial Pastor Attempts Face-saver Amid 'real God' Row

A day after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah on Saturday clarified his 'Jesus is real God, not Shakti' comment. He stated that he believes God is not a force or power, but a human being.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ponnaiah said, "I would like to give an explanation of what happened. Yesterday, we had a chat with Rahul. During that casual chat, Rahul Gandhi told us to give an explanation about the Christian faith in which there is one god and three persons i.e father, son and the holy spirit. He was asking us, whether there are three gods or three forms. I was trying to explain to him that there is one god and three persons. I explained to him that god revealed him to us through a human form which is Jesus. For us, God is not some power. I never referred to any religion. I said for us God is not a force or power but a human being."

About his previous alleged hate speeches, Ponnaiah said that he had apologised for his remarks. "I had even apologised for them publically and had explained it to the judiciary."

'Jesus Christ is real God, not like Shakti,' contentious pastor tells Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday met pastor George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A video clip of Wayanad MP’s interaction with the pastor went viral, in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, "Jesus Christ is a form of God?" to which Ponnaiah replied, "He is the real God. God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person."

Ponnaiah has a history of making inflammatory statements that have landed him in trouble in the past. In July last year, the catholic priest was arrested in Kalligudi, Madurai, for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK minister and others.

Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Rahul Gandhi for meeting the controversial pastor and said that Congress' Bharat Jodo yatra is with "Bharat Todo" icons.

"George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says 'Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods)'. This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier - he also said, 'I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.' Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.