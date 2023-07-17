Rahul Will Be The Next...: Cong Neta Eshwar Khandre's 2024 Prediction Ahead Of Oppn Meet

As opposition parties huddle in Bengaluru on Monday (July 17, 2023) to plan its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Eshwar Khandre made a big statement regarding the upcoming polls. Declaring the victory of Mahagathbandhan in 2024, Khandre claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out of the country just like Karnataka and predicted that “Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister”.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Opposition meeting, the Congress leader asserted, “The manner in which BJP was wiped out of Karnataka, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election they will be similarly wiped out of the country. Mahagathbandhan will win and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister."

Opposition parties unite in Bengaluru

With a resolve to oust the saffron camp from the Centre, leaders from at least 26 opposition parties are set to participate in a two-day brainstorming session in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, scheduled to take place on July 17 and 18. The Opposition is trying to create a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls to destabilise its power across the country.

Many prominent leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav among others, will be attending the meet and will be having discussions on seat sharing, EVM and the current political situation in the country.

BJP hits back with Math calculation

Hitting out at the opposition parties for their efforts to challenge the dominance of saffron camp, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai stated that there’s no bandhan in this Mahagathbandhan. He further said that the Opposition’s efforts to unite against BJP will be in vain as “zero is added to zero is zero”.

"They (opposition parties) are calling it a 'Mahagathbandhan' but actually there is no 'Bandhan' in this...their sole aim is to bring down PM Modi, which is impossible...when zero is added to zero, it is nothing", said Bommai.