Rahul's Adani Rant: 'If Photos Were Evidence...' Jethmalani Flips The Switch

Rahul Gandhi's Adani rant on Tuesday prompted senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani to tweet pictures of Gautam Adani with Robert Vadra, Ashok Gehlot.

Sudeshna Singh
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addresses the Parliament, image credit-SansadTV/Twitter


Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and BJP leader, hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader went on a rant about Gautam Adani and the Adani Group in Parliament on Tuesday, February 7. Gandhi, during his speech in Parliament, showed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gautam Adani as evidence of the billionaire's proximity with the Centre. Mahesh Jethmalani hit back at Gandhi with four more pictures -- two with Gautam Adani and Robert Vadra in one frame, another with Adani and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and yet another with Adani and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.  

Mahesh Jethmalani captioned the Twitter post: "If photographs were evidence of crony capitalism..." 

Rahul's Adani rant

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said the relationship between Gautam Adani and and PM Modi began when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "One man stood shoulder to shoulder with him. He was loyal to Modi and helped him in constructing the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'".  

Gandhi further said Gautam Adani's ranking on the richest persons' list rose from 609 in 2014 to No. 2 in 2022. "From Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, we have been hearing one name, everywhere -- Adani. Across the entire country, it's just Adani Adani Adani." He further claimed that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra many youngsters had spoken to him about how Gautam Adani's wealth went up from $8 billion to $140 billion between 2014 and 2022. 

