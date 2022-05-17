'Raids Not Shocking, But Concerning': RJD's Manoj Jha Defends Chidambaram Amid Visa Scam

Slamming the raids at premises linked to Karti Chidambaram over the 'bribe for visa' charges, Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha said that the raids were not shocking but, predictable and concerning.

"P Chidambaram opens the layers of baseless economy. That is why he is paying the price. Karti Chidambaram has rightly said that he doesn't remember the number of times agencies have raided. The agencies are working on (BJP's) command," he said.

'Want to bring an autocracy regime': Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP of trying to weaken Congress by raiding its members. "Chidambaram is a good lawyer and economist. This is the effect of speeches, and debates he participates in. People vocal in Congress are being targeted. They want to bring an autocracy regime," he said.

He stated that Bharatiya Janata Party is following the RSS' ideology. He said, "One should be free in a democracy. You can win people by influencing or harassing them but you can't win their hards or destroy their ideologies. The opposition should not be harassed."

CBI registers case against Karti Chidambaram for 'facilitating' visas of Chinese nationals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a fresh case against MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas of 263 Chinese nationals for a power company after accepting Rs 50 lakh as a bribe 11 years ago when P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

Search operations were conducted at 10 locations, including residents of the Chidambarams in Delhi and Chennai early morning.

The searches took place after the CBI registered an FIR on May 14 against Karti, his close associate S Bhaskararaman, the then associate vice president of Talwandi Sabo power project Vikas Makharia, who allegedly offered the bribe, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), Mumbai-based Bell Tools Limited through which bribes were alleged routed under IPC 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 477A(falsification of accounts) and section 8 and 9 of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.