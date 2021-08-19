Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Boards A Train In Bhubaneswar; Interacts With Passengers

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday arrived in Bhubaneswar to begin the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. During his visit to Odisha, the Union Railway Minister onboarded a train for an overnight journey from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada, where he interacted with the passengers. Ashwini Vaishnaw also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision about railways and its development in the country.

While interacting with the passengers, the Union Minister asked them about the facilities on the train. he also asked if the passengers were having a comfortable journey. Earlier, during the day, Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Ashwini Vaishnaw & Dharmendra Pradhan arrive in Odisha for 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to begin their Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The two Union Ministers were greeted warmly at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

"Thank you to our party workers and the general public for welcoming and congratulating us after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport with Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw," Pradhan tweeted in Odia.

He also said,

“In the wake of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', the public and party workers in Pipili have traditionally held a grand reception. Thank you for your love and affection”.

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on July 7. All the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union Ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activists, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons, and the families of martyrs in their visit.

Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje

