Rain Wreaks Havoc In Nagpur, NDRF Rescues 180 Including Students

As many as 180 people were rescued by the NDRF Friday in Nagpur as heavy rains lashed the city from midnight, inundating low-lying areas and triggering measures to shift people from these pockets to safer places. The airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am, said the weather department.

Several roads and residential areas were inundated and schools were forced shut as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X to share that he is continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

"There has been incessant rainfall, due to which the Ambazari Lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected," said his office on X.

The Deputy CM instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner, and police commissioner to immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck in a few places.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were also deployed, his office said.

Meanwhile, the local administration has moved people from many flooded areas to safer places in the city.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said.

The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe or moderate thunderstorms with lightning will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of intense rain in isolated places in these areas, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts.

Light rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal, and Gadchiroli, it added.

(With agency inputs)