Raisina Dialogue 2020: EAM Jaishankar Defends CAA, Says 'Migration Is A Common Challenge'

Speaking at the 'Raisina Dialogue 2020' on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar contended that India’s policy towards migration was not unique. He was talking in the context of the recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Maintaining that issues such as terrorism, separatism and migration were common challenges globally, he reminded the audience that the 9/11 terror attack had led to a response from many nations.

S Jaishankar said, “The world has common challenges. Terrorism is a common challenge. Separatism is a common challenge. Migration is a common challenge. So, don’t think that these are problems which are unique to India. He added, “They have had disturbances with their neighbours. Europe saw it in North Africa. You have had a large part of the world respond when 9/11 happened. How did they all respond to this?”

'What is the pathway that other nations have taken?'

The External Affairs Minister also called upon everyone to examine the global norms pertaining to naturalisation. He also mentioned that the Narendra Modi government had a choice to let the inherited problems fester or to do something about it. According to him, the Centre went for the latter option and decided to resolve some of India’s pending challenges.

“What is the pathway that other nations have taken with regard to naturalisation of people? I think it is worthwhile looking at it. What are global norms on a lot of these issues?,” Jaishankar questioned. He noted, “The bottom line is that are we going to just inherit problems, multiply them and pass them on? Or are we going to at least deal with some of the inherited problems and leave the people who come after us better off than when we came to power? I think that is an issue.”

Granting citizenship to persecuted minorities

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

