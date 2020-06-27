'Raising Matters Of National Security Not Politicisation': Cong On Sharad Pawar's Remark

After NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar said that it was not right to politicise matters of national security following the Galwan clashes, Congress leader Husain Dalwai said that raising matters of national security is not politicisation.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dalwai said, "There are reports that (Chinese) constructions are going on at Pangong Tso. It is also being said that they have brought more troops there. What happened in 1962 was (then PM) Nehru had convened Parliament and informed everything going on to the nation. When Vajpayee went to see him to demand answers, Nehru had said he'll give his statements in Parliament. So this is not politicisation."

"Raising matters of national security is not politicisation. Sharad Pawar was a former defence minister and he knows the matter very well," he added.

'RGF has been transparent'

On the question of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation receiving foreign donations, especially ones from the Chinese Embassy, the Congress leader said that everything has been transparent and the money was spent on "differently-abled people".

In an apparent reference to the PM CARES fund, Dalwai said the Foundation was registered duly unlike "other funds made in the name of COVID". He further said that the Modi government is trying to blanket criticism over China by raising such issues.

Pawar: 'Don't politicise national security'

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar slammed Congress' politicisation over the Indo-China clashes. He also rebutted 'intelligence failure' allegations, asserting that was not the case as Chinese troops tried to encroach on India's territory and were pushed. Pawar, who was India's former Defence Minister, had backed the Centre in the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi following the Galwan clashes.

"What happened was they (the Chinese troops) tried to encroach on our road and were pushed physically. It was not somebody's failure. If somebody comes (within your territory) while you are patrolling, they may come at any time. We cannot say it is the failure of the Defence Minister sitting in Delhi," he said in an interview.

Moreover, hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'China occupying our land', Pawar reminded that Beijing captured around 45,000 sq km of India's land, after the 1962 war. He added that Gandhi must not forget the land which is still in China's possession when the Congress was in power. He also added that he was unsure whether China had encroached the same land again.

"That land is still with China. I don't know if they (China) have encroached on some area now again. But when one makes an allegation, one should also see what had happened when one was there (in power). If such big land was encroached upon then, it cannot be ignored. It is a matter of national security and it should not be politicised is what I feel," he added.

Rahul Gandhi: 'China has occupied our land'

In yet another attack on the Centre, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged PM Modi to 'speak the truth' and tell people if Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Gandhi claimed that he has 'heard' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory at not one but three locations. He further raised the query of why were the soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley sent 'unarmed,' inspite of EAM S Jaishankar's clarification that it was not so.

