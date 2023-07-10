Raj BJP Chief Accuses Congress Of Betraying People, Predicts Historic Win For BJP In Assembly Polls

Accusing the Congress government in Rajasthan of betraying youths, farmers and women, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Sunday said the people would give a "historic" mandate to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Joshi told reporters in Sawai Madhopur before the "Vijay Sankalp" meeting of the party leaders that the Congress had promised full loan waivers for farmers and unemployment allowance for the youths "but the government has failed to fulfil the promises".

"The government was busy in the tussle for chair in the last four and a half years. Crime against women increased, women and girls are not safe under the Congress rule and people are ready to throw out the Congress government in the elections," he claimed.

Commenting on the schemes and programmes of the state government, he said it was only after the prime minister launched the Ayushman scheme that the Rajasthan government brought the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme.

Later in the evening, the two-day 'Vijay Sankalp' meeting began in Sawai Madhopur in which discussions about the assembly elections going to be conducted later this year were held.

BJP national general secretary and incharge for Rajathan Arun Singh, state general secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekhar, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, former state presidents Arun Chaturvedi and Ashok Parnami were present in the meeting.