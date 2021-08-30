Raj CM Ashok Gehlot Says His Health Improving, To Remain Under Observation For Few Days

On a positive development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that his health is 'improving' post-surgery. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister thanked the people of Rajasthan for 'well-wishes, affection, and blessings'. CM Gehlot has assured that he will return in full capacity to serve the state like before, after few days of rest.

The Chief Minister additionally appealed to citizens to take care of themselves and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as his current health condition resulted from the post-COVID effects.

यह पोस्ट-कोविड इफेक्ट्स के कारण हुआ है इसलिए आप से भी मेरी अपील है आप अपना ख्याल रखें, स्वस्थ रहें, कोविड प्रोटोकॉल्स की पालना करें एवं समय पर वैक्सीन अवश्य लगवाएं।

एक बार पुनः आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 30, 2021

The Rajasthan CM was discharged from the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur following a successful angioplasty on Sunday, August 29 however he will remain under the doctor's supervision for the next few days. The senior Congress leader had undergone angioplasty and a stenting procedure on Friday after he complained of mild chest pain due to post-COVID-19 complications. Given the health complications, the 70-year-old was advised by doctors to take precautions and undergo surgery.

CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes Angioplasty

According to the Jaipur hospital, a stent was placed in one of his arteries that had 90% blockage. Issuing a statement, the SMS Medical College informed that the Chief Minister is recovering well. He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pain. "All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors has been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and will also be walking. He may be sent home probably tomorrow," a release from the hospital said.

Several politicians and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had wished Ashok Gehlot a speedy recovery. After getting discharged, CM Gehlot took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "The SMS hospital staff deserves praise for the effort made to serve all the patients well." In another tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "I have reached my official residence safely. I would like to thank all the staff including all the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers of SMS Hospital who took good care of me."

Before his health condition deteriorated, the Chief Minister had raised concerns about a possible third COVID-19 wave hitting India, citing a shortage of vaccines and rapid mutations of the virus.