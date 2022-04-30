Raj Thackeray All Set To Hold Rally On 'loudspeaker Row'; Sena Ready For 'tit-for-tat'

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row followed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad, Shiv Sena has launched a counterstrike stating that it is ready to give a befitting reply to any aggression. This came in view of Raj Thackeray's public rally on May 1 which would focus discussions on the use of loudspeakers in religious places.

Reacting to the same, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sachin Aher said that the party has always remained ready to give a tit-for-tat kind of response to any aggression. "The Sena always has the capacity to give a tit-for-tat kind of response to any aggression. He (Uddhav Thackeray) made it very clear to us in today's meeting", he said.

Further alleging that some people are trying to change the narrative, he added, "We as spokespersons of the party should be ready for such tricks. We also need to talk about the work done by the Sena, the CM told us."

Similarly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who also called a meeting on Friday asked the party workers to expose the BJP's "hollow Hindutva" and further counter its narrative with Shiv Sena's performance. Thackeray also wondered `where was Raj Thackeray' when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished, he said as reported by PTI.

Raj Thackeray's rally on May 1

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is all set to hold his highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad on May 1. The meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskiritk Krida Mandal Maidan during which he will discuss the ongoing row over loudspeakers outside religious places. At the same time, speculations have also surfaced about discussions about a possible tie-up between the MNS and the BJP as both the parties continue to slam Shiv Sena on the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row and the use of loudspeakers in public places.

Thackeray has already left for Aurangabad and will be shortly joined by scores of his party leaders and workers for the rally.

Controversy over loudspeaker ban in Maharashtra

These developments came in the backdrop of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's warning about restricting the usage of loudspeakers in mosques. He also gave an ultimatum till May 3 for removing loudspeakers from mosques further threatening to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' with speakers.

Image: PTI