Raj Thackeray Backs CAA At MNS Rally, Questions ‘why Admit Muslims From Pakistan?

Slamming India's neighbour Pakistan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, said that Pakistan had become a hub for terrorists, addressing MNS 'anti-infiltrators' rally at Azad Maidan. Listing the various terror strikes and bomb blasts, he said Pakistan had harboured terrorists like Osama bin Laden and Dawood Ibrahim. He also questioned on the stark pro-BJP and anti-BJP classification of parties.

"Pakistan had separated from India in 1947 and was unstable back then. But today, look at its state. India believes that either you are on left or right - if you oppose Centre, you are anti-BJP and if you praise some Centre scheme, you are pro-BJP - is there a middle ground or not? When there was a bad decision by the Centre, I opposed. When it was a good move like revocation of Article 370, Ram mandir verdict - then I congratulated," he said.

He added, "I have debated for a long while on CAA-NRC. Today Pakistan has become a hub of terrorists. The mastermind behind 9/11 - Osama bin Laden was found in Pakistan. Who is behind the many bomb blasts which have occurred in our country? The mastermind behind 1993 Bombay blasts - Dawood Ibrahim is sheltered by Pakistan."

Backing the Centre's amended Citizenship Act, he said that people were opposing the act claiming constitutionality. He stated that the minorities in the three countries who were being persecuted were Hindus. Quashing the need to accept Muslims being persecuted in Pakistan, he questioned why, stating 'India is not anyone's Dharamshala'.

"These people are opposing citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Who are they? Hindus. They say take oppressed Muslims from there also. Why?" he questioned.

MNS recently put posters declaring 'India is not for Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators'. The rally witnessed thousands of MNS supporters waving its saffron flag marching from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan, while posters declared 'infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'. Thackeray who gained fame for his party's 'Marathi manoos' stance, has now taken a larger national stance against migration. At his Maha Adhiveshan rally on January 23, Raj Thackeray accepted that there could be a debate on CAA but choosing to focus on the 'remove infiltrators' pitch but has not vocally come out in support to a nationwide NRC.

