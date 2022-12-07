Raj Thackeray Cites K'taka Polls As Reason For Border Row; Calls For Centre Intervention

As the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row has escalated, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday asserted that the state is being targetted in the wake of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year. The MNS chief also added that the Central government must pay attention to the matter.

Expressing his concern over the situation, Raj Thackeray said, "They want conflict in the wake of Karnataka elections and Maharashtra is being deliberately targeted for that. Whatever Maharashtra has achieved, it has achieved through struggle, so we are ready to struggle. But if you don't want it to happen, the center should pay attention now."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. This comes a day after massive protests by activists in large numbers tried to enter the disputed district, where two Maharashtra ministers were supposed to hold meetings.

"The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra turned violent on Tuesday after several vehicles bearing Maharashtra registration numbers were stone pelted by pro-Kannada groups in Hire Bagewadi area, about 25km from Belagavi district in Karnataka," said police.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been going on for a long time over the predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy escalated from Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.