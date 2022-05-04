Raj Thackeray Claims Loudspeaker Issue Not Religious, Asserts 'agitation Will Continue'

Three days after reiterating the ultimatum on removal of loudspeakers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday addressed a press conference at his residence. The MNS chief asserted that the loudspeaker removal is not a religious but a social issue. Demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, he said this is not only about mosques, but there are also several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running and even that should be removed, he added. Raj Thackeray stated that MNS will continue its agitation and will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa if laws are violated.

'Loudspeaker not a Religious Issue': Raj Thackeray

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue. It’s not a matter of religion, there’s no religious enmity involved in this issue. Illegal loudspeakers should be removed as people are suffering. Those who want to use loudspeakers should take permission before using, not against those who take permission. My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques. Our aandolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," said MNS Chief.

Supreme Court Guidelines Violated: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray further said instead of taking action against the mosques for violating SC guidelines, Maharashtra police is arresting MNS workers. In a state-wide crackdown, Maharashtra police detained over 1000 MNS leaders and activists in order to avoid disruptions ahead of Raj Thackeray's May 4 deadline. He also said he wants to see what actions will the apex court take if the state government is not following its order.

"We want peace in the state. What actions you're ( police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers. What will police gain by detaining our people? We will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed. I have to see what the Supreme Court is doing if govt is not following its order", he said.

Raj Thackeray reiterates ultimatum on loudspeaker

On May 1, repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed by May 3, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume from May 4.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

