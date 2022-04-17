Raj Thackeray Condemns Hanuman Jayanti Clashes In Delhi; 'Don't Push Us To Wield Weapons'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray expressed distress over Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence and said that a befitting reply will be given to those who pelt stones at the Hanuman Jayanti rally. On April 16, clashes broke out around 5.30 pm between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned, "Don't compel us to hold weapons in our hands".

He further said, "If they pelt stone, we will not keep quiet. We know how to answer as we can also pick up stones in our hands." The MNS chief stressed that the response to the developments in Delhi should be the same as received.

In another update, MNS President Raj Thackeray made two important announcements in his press conference. The first announcement was that he will address a public meeting in Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1. And, on June 5, he will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with his supporters and will have a darshan of Ram Lalla.

Earlier, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

Delhi violence

As per the latest updates, 14 people have been arrested in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani had said nine people were arrested and nine others were injured in clashes between two communities.

According to the FIR, 40-50 rounds of tear gas were shelled to bring the situation in Jahangirpuri under control. The FIR further states that Sub Inspector ML Meena suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm. Meena said that the gun shot went right through his hand.

Following the clashes, the area remains heavily guarded with heavy police deployment.

(Image: PTI)