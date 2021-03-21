Raj Thackeray Corners Anil Deshmukh; Wants Central Probe Against Maha HM & Vaze's Masters

Amid fast-paced developments in Maharashtra politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray demanded the immediate resignation of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and made a number of key points regarding the shocking turn-of-events in the Antilia & Mansukh Hiren cases. Speaking even as the MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP are in various huddles on account of being rocked by the scandalous allegations that have come to light, the MNS president said that he has been watching what has been developing since the last few days, terming Param Bir Singh's letter as 'shocking'.

Raj Thackeray: 'Anil Deshmukh should resign'

Pointing towards ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's allegations on the state's Home Minister, Raj Thackeray said, "Such an incident has never taken place in the history of this country. Mumbai CP came out with such allegations. It is not out yet if the Home Minister made the same demands to other CPs in the state as well."

Stating that he never thought of such a thing where a police officer is planting explosives, Thackeray questioned that if Sachin Vaze was arrested then why was Param Bir Singh transferred? Enquiring on who got Sachin Vaze inducted in Shiv Sena, the MNS president asked, "Will Vaze himself do such a thing without having instructions of someone?"

Asserting that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh under every circumstance should resign, Raj Thackeray appealed to the Centre to investigate this matter at the highest level of priority and precision.

Raj Thackeray asked why no reason has been given for Param Bir Singh's transfer and why no inquiry was conducted against him. The MNS chief, who is the politically-estranged cousin of the Chief Minister, insisted that the original issue of gelatin-sticks being planted in a car near Antilia shouldn't be glossed over, indicating the full conspiracy is yet to come to light.

Maharashtra Home Minister refutes Param Bir Singh's allegations

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh tweeted that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case. Subsequent to this, Deshmukh has said he'll file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh and has demanded his suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'.

Furthermore, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Anil Deshmukh: 'Param Bir transferred due to lapses'

On Thursday, Deshmukh had said that Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred due to the lapses he and his office had done, including the Antilia bomb probe. Stating that the ex-Mumbai CP's office had damaged the reputation of Maharashtra police, which used to be compared to Scotland Yard, Deshmukh said 'some mistakes cannot be forgiven', in an interview with Marathi daily Lokmat. In Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues.

Sachin Vaze & Hiren's connection

Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 13 night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had produced CD-R call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiren, while Hiren's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. Amid this probe, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government, and now numerous threads in the same matter have emerged.