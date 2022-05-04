Raj Thackeray Declares 'loudspeaker Agitation Will Continue'; Flays Detention Of MNS Netas

In an urgent press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, MNS chief Raj Thackeray declared that the agitation for the removal of illegal loudspeakers will continue. At the outset, he thanked a majority of the mosques for not playing the Azaan on loudspeakers in the morning in adherence with the Supreme Court directives. Maintaining that the maximum volume of the loudspeakers should be equivalent to the sound of the mixers used in homes, he flayed the police for detaining his party workers while not taking action against those who violated the noise pollution rules.

Raj Thackeray remarked, "From morning, I am getting calls from different parts of Maharashtra. My leaders are also getting calls. I am getting calls from outside Maharashtra too. At many places, the police are sending notices to my office bearers and detaining them. Our question why is this happening only with us? You will punish and detain those who are following the law and give a free pass to those violating the law? At 90-95% of places in Maharashtra, the morning Azaan didn't take place. I will thank the Maulvis, they understood our cause."

He added, "As per the report, there are 1140 mosques in Mumbai. The Azaan was played in 135 mosques before 6 am. Yesterday, I received a call from (Joint CP Law & Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil who said that we have talked to all the mosques and the Maulvis and that they will not play the morning Azaan. What action is the state government going to take against 135 mosques which played the Azaan or it will only pick up our workers? This issue is not about credit."

Taking objection to the fact that the police has given permission to some mosques to install loudspeakers, the MNS chief opined, "A majority of the mosques in Maharashtra are unauthorized. The loudspeakers installed in unauthorized mosques are unauthorized and those given permission by the government are authorized? This is beyond my imagination. Why are you giving permission to unauthorized things? The reason for taking the press conference now is that this issue is not limited to Azaan. Our workers will play Hanuman Chalisa if prayers are offered through the rest of the day on loudspeakers."

Reiterating his call to play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume outside mosques where loudspeakers are functional, Thackeray stressed, "Our agitation will continue till all unauthorized loudspeakers are removed. The agitation is not about 1 day. This is a long-term issue. When the state government is saying that we are following the Supreme Court, then do it completely. We are not going to be happy just because Azaan didn't take place at 92% of places today."

#LIVE | Our aandolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws: @RajThackeray on loudspeaker row



Watch here - https://t.co/vPhN8sQ2xs pic.twitter.com/UG0MswVqPm — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2022

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

In his May 1 rally, the MNS chief gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by today, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. The police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to Raj Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence. Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting of MVA leaders amid the loudspeaker row.