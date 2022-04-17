Raj Thackeray Defends Remarks On Loudspeaker Ban; Says 'No One Opposed Offering Prayers'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday reiterated his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques, stating that he does not want any riots in the state.

The MNS chief clarified that his demand for banning loudspeakers has not stemmed from his opposition to ‘Azaan’ but Muslims should understand that religion is not bigger than the law.

"We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law," Raj Thackeray told ANI.

Referring to his ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, he said, "I have asked all MNS workers to be ready. If the loudspeakers are not taken down by May 2, we will also play Hanuman Chalisa."

Raj Thackeray also announced that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5, to offer prayers at the Ram temple. The MNS leader also informed that he will hold a public meeting in Sambhaji Nagar on May 1 - Maharashtra Day.

The Maharashtra government has taken a strong stand against Raj Thackeray's ‘divisive’ call with Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut comparing Raj Thackeray's role in Maharashtra with that of Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

"There were attempts to jeopardize peace in Maharashtra but people and police here are peaceful. Some people had a mission to provoke riots in name of Ram and Hanuman through 'new Owaisi'...' Hindu Owaisi' of the state...We won't let that happen," Raut said on Sunday.

Sanjay Raut calls Raj Thackeray 'Hindu Owaisi'

After Sanjay Raut termed Raj Thackeray as Maharashtra's Owaisi, posters threatening the Sena MP were put up outside the Saamana office on Saturday. For the unversed, Saamna newspaper is the mouthpiece of the ruling Shiv Sena.

"Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut, shut down your loudspeaker. The entire state is facing problems due to it, or else we will shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style," the poster read.

Defending his veiled jibe at Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut said, "I have not taken anybody's name. I have just said whatever work BJP made to do AIMIM's Owaisi to win UP elections, the same is being executed by the BJP through Maharashtra's 'New Hindu Owaisi'."

(With inputs from agencies)