Raj Thackeray Directly Confronts Sharad Pawar; 'You Divided State With Caste Politics'

In his much-awaited mega rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray on Sunday thundered over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, alleging that the latter divided the state by bringing a 'poison' like caste politics. Thackery further stated that Pawar is an atheist, adding that the NCP chief is allergic to the word 'Hindu.'

While addressing his mega rally, the MNS chief stated, "Sharad Pawar charged me on creating disharmony. Pawar, you divided this state in caste politics. Now, Pawar has suddenly started speaking about Shivaji Maharaj. Has Pawar ever taken the name of Shivaji? When I said Pawar is an atheist, they got disturbed. Your daughter said in Lok Sabha that my father is an atheist. Pawar, you read only what is comfortable for you. My grandfather believed in Hinduism. My grandfather was a believer in dharma. I have brought here a few references for Sharad Pawar. These are references from my grandfather's writings. My grandfather had started Hindu Missionary Movement. My grandfather started public Navratri Utsav. You should read about my grandfather thoroughly."

Alleging that the NCP chief ruined the politics of Maharashtra, Thackeray added, "Pawar poisoned Maharashtra. Pawar played hate politics. Pawar brought someone like James Lane and he defamed Babasaheb Purandare. Babasaheb Puranadare was the campaigner of Shivaji's thoughts. We never looked after someone's caste. We never think about caste. Pawar misguided Maratha samaj. Why did he mix caste politics poison in Maharashtra?"

"Pawar is allergic to the word 'Hindu'. I never heard the name of Shivaji from Pawar's mouth. Now he started speaking about Shivaji. Pawar mixed caste poison in the unity of Maharashtra and he ruined the politics of Maharashtra. Caste has made a huge loss to Maharashtra."

Hanuman Chalisa Row

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when the MNS President on April 12 gave the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led state government an ultimatum seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Ahead of the May 3 deadline set by Raj Thackeray, the state government had discussed the rules around the playing of loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare on April 28 said the old order of the SC will be applicable, which mandates permission to play Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan and also it should not be played 15 minutes before and after azaan. Additionally, the loudspeakers should be placed 100 meters away from the Mosque. Naiknavare stated the aim of the order is to maintain law and order.